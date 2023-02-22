 Skip to main content
Officials Pledge to Slow Down Traffic on Kapiolani Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0
Hit-and-run victim's mother calls for safety measures

The mother of Sara Yara joined elected officials and municipal agencies in an effort to install speed bumps and raised crosswalks on Oahu.

Today marks one week since a McKinley High School student was killed in a hit and run while on her way to school. State and city leaders and lawmakers are prepared to put in speed bumps or raised cross walks on Kapiolani boulevard if necessary.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An unprotected left turn onto Kapiolani Boulevard is particularly dangerous from Kamakee street, elected officials noted at press conference Wednesday. Pedestrians get a walk sign, while those turning left simultaneously are given the green light on what has become a major thoroughfare.  

A study is being conducted to put up a protected left turn arrow, according to House speaker Scott Saiki. The Department of Transportation is looking at raised crosswalks or speed bumps.

