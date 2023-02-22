Officials Pledge to Slow Down Traffic on Kapiolani Boulevard

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The mother of Sara Yara joined elected officials and municipal agencies in an effort to install speed bumps and raised crosswalks on Oahu.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An unprotected left turn onto Kapiolani Boulevard is particularly dangerous from Kamakee street, elected officials noted at press conference Wednesday. Pedestrians get a walk sign, while those turning left simultaneously are given the green light on what has become a major thoroughfare.
A study is being conducted to put up a protected left turn arrow, according to House speaker Scott Saiki. The Department of Transportation is looking at raised crosswalks or speed bumps.
"In general, it takes us about three weeks to get our contractor on board and our design set up to ensure we can move forward on it. With the urging of the speaker Saiki, we're going to accelerate that as much as possible," Ed Sniffen of the Department of Transportation said, "But within a three week time frame, we'll be able to start up on raised crosswalks OR speed humps."
Sara Yara's mother Chevy Saniatan attended the conference and says drivers have a huge role to play in keeping people safe.
"Slow down and look out for pedestrians. That's our responsibility as drivers. Even for myself, you know, we need to know that it's not just our children, but it's the Kupuna. Some of our Kupunas it takes a while to get across the street. Let's be patient with them," she said.
"Now, Sarah wants me to make a difference. Not just stay at home and mourn, Saniatan added, "Yes, I'm sad by losing my daughter and I miss her every single day. But now we have to make a difference so we can save more lives."
Mayor Blangiardi and others pledged to look at other dangerous intersections at schools to ensure keeping keiki safe. All agreed that safety measures can only go so far; the rest is up to the public.