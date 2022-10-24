 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend.

Punaluu resident, Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “no trespassing signs”.

An error occurred