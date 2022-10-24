Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend.
Punaluu resident, Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “no trespassing signs”.
“You can sense the danger at a lot of these places. These locations they're keeping you out of are dangerous and it’s wise to obey the signage. It’s not an adventure but a life and death situation,” said Fairly.
Executive Director at Kauai Visitors Bureau, Sue Kanoho said bloggers post several videos on how to get to dangerous and closed spots including Wailua falls.
She believes that is pushing more tourists to go to those areas.
“There are people that post videos and directions on how to get there, it’s unconscionable. As heartbreaking as this is, we’re begging people to not put themselves in harm’s away,” said Kanoho.
Kanoho said the KVB is working with companies like Tripadvisor and the Shaka App to educate consumers. Some visitor apps will recommend certain locations and not mention the areas are closed and treacherous.
A Kauai resident and tour guide, Dickie Chang said he does not take visitors snorkeling or hiking because of the dangers of the water and some trails.
He said tragedies like 28-year-old Nicole Chavez who died at Wailua Falls this past weekend devastated the people in his town.
"We get so many young people that perish for no reason. I don’t want to say it’s ignorance but it’s the lack of education on mother nature. This affects everyone here, especially people that conduct search and rescue," said Chang.
Kauai Visitors Bureau officials said they are working with DLNR on adding 24/7 security to certain spots like Wailua falls and queens bath – but nothing is confirmed as of yet.