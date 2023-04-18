Office of Homeland Security says stopping cockfighting will be a community effort

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 830 PM HST.
* At 627 PM HST, a shower was located 36 nm southwest of FAD Buoy CO,
or 44 nm southeast of Poipu, moving north at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO, FAD Buoy S, FAD
Buoy WK, FAD Buoy R and Makahuena Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
