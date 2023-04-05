 Skip to main content
Offer to OHA would block residential buildings at Kaka'ako Makai forever

  • Updated
  • 0
OHA Kakaako Makai land

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In a move to resolve a decade-long debate over whether the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) could build condos on its land in Kaka'ako Makai, House Speaker Scott Saiki proposed this week to pay the agency $100 million for a perpetual easement prohibiting residential development there.

The offer also included $65 million for wharf repairs and an increase in OHA's share of public land trust money from $21.5 million to $25 million next year, followed by annual bumps.

OHA: lawmakers stalling request to develop homes in Kaka'ako a 'blow to democracy'

