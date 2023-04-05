Offer to OHA would block residential buildings at Kaka'ako Makai forever

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In a move to resolve a decade-long debate over whether the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) could build condos on its land in Kaka'ako Makai, House Speaker Scott Saiki proposed this week to pay the agency $100 million for a perpetual easement prohibiting residential development there.
The offer also included $65 million for wharf repairs and an increase in OHA's share of public land trust money from $21.5 million to $25 million next year, followed by annual bumps.
Saiki said a senate bill could include the conditions, but this legislative session is set to end in May.
"Time is of the essence," Saiki emphasized. "We don't have a lot of time left, but if OHA and the senate and the house are agreeable to some kind of a proposal, then I'm pretty confident that we can adjust our schedule to make it work."
OHA has unsuccessfully tried four times over the past decade to develop high-rises on some of its commercially-zoned parcels, which would require lawmakers to repeal a 2006 law banning housing development in the area.
"At the time the legislature felt that Kaka'ako Makai was one of the last remaining places that could be preserved for the general public," Saiki recalled.
In 2012, the state transferred about 30 acres oceanside of Ala Moana Boulevard to OHA to make up for $200 million it owed in public land trust proceeds.
Under Saiki's proposal, OHA would still be allowed to plant buildings up to 200 feet high, instead of the three 400-foot-tall condos it has been lobbying for.
"There's a lot of concern from the community about maintaining public access and open space at Kaka'ako Makai," Saiki reiterated.
When asked about the proposal, Gov. Josh Green's office sent the following statement:
"Seeing progress being made on the future of Kaka‘ako, is great. I support continued conversations between all stakeholders on this issue, especially between the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Speaker Saiki. My priorities remain the same. We are working to expand housing for local residents, promoting job growth and respecting our open spaces in urban Honolulu. Sometimes solutions take awhile, especially collaborative solutions, so by bringing everyone together, we’ll find the best possible way forward."
OHA leadership did not offer comment on the proposal, but they are meeting this week to discuss it.