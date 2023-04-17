Oahu's Summer Fun registration will be online only to avoid long lines

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – It is almost time for parents to sign their kids up for the popular “Summer Fun” program.
As we get closer to registration, long lines and even camping is expected.
This year is said to be the biggest so far for Summer Fun with more amenities opening up at certain parks. Because demand is expected to be great, registration is online only to eliminate the need to wait in line.
"All the registrations will be from 4 to 7 o’clock at night so we want to give parents an opportunity to do it during a pau hana time," said Nate Serota with Department of Parks and Recreation.
For those who do not have reliable internet access, you can call directly and register over the phone.
Registration starts on May 8 and the capacity is 10,000 keiki with 1,000 staff members.
“This program takes them away from the streets and away from their screens and gives them an activity to do during the summer," said Ana Malefyt, a Kakalei resident.
Kaimuki resident Courtney Fukushima said she was enrolled in the Summer Fun program when she was growing up on Oahu and she hopes to enroll her 1-year old daughter eventually.
The program is specifically looking for junior lifeguards because more pools will be up and running this year- including the one at Waipahu District Park. It has been closed for more than 7 years.
"The city is 100% behind this program. We recognize what it does for the keiki and the families and we're looking forward to having the best one since we've been in office," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.