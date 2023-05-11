Oahu's new rail system will be accessible to all, according to DTS

HONOLULU (KITV4)--Decades in the making, Oahu's new rail system is designed to help revolutionize travel in the Aloha State. Many wonder, how accommodating will it be for all, including those with disabilities?
Louis Erteschik, Executive Director with the Hawaii Disability Rights Center told KITV4 Thursday, "On a bus, you have a live person who straps you in, on a rail car, especially if there's no live person, you wouldn't have that - I think that people with disabilities should be reasonably pleased that the rail is going to have accessibility features."
Erteschik added, "My understanding is that there is going to be an elevator at every station - there is some question about seat securement that may not be there, but we're still kind of looking into that, I don't know that that's required and it may not really be necessary according to the city, but the main thing I think is that this provides mobility for people, it's an extra transportation option."
If people have a disability bus pass, they can use that. Any bus pass is reportedly good on the rail.
The Department of Transportation issued a statement Thursday, stating: "DTS is proud to announce that the new rail system will be accessible to everyone, all stations come with elevators, accessible fare gates, level boarding, audio announcements and designated seating onboard the trains to ensure a safe and easy ride for all."
Additionally, "Passengers using mobility devices should set their device brake while the train is in motion - since the fixed guideway is an exclusive right of way, there will be no sudden stops."
The Honolulu rail system remains scheduled to open on June 30th. Rides are set to be free of charge during opening weekend.
