Oahu town hall addresses deadly fentanyl use impacting Hawaii's youth

“What we’re trying to prevent is what’s happening on the continent where students are dying, youth are dying,” Alameda said. “We’re kind of ahead of the game, which is really good, we’re being really proactive, and presentations such as this are really good for the state.”
Dr. Alameda went on to explain that even things like tobacco, e-cigarettes, and marijuana can create an addiction to a relaxed feeling, which is leading to an increased use of this highly dangerous drug – something currently more common on the mainland that he says Hawaii can prevent.
By Nadia Kounang, Jen Christensen and Deidre McPhillips, CNN
Alameda’s takeaway message was for young people to wait until age 25 to try any substances like alcohol or tobacco to give their brains time to develop fully and become less likely to form an addiction–or better yet, to abstain completely.
