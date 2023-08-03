 Skip to main content
Oahu teen shot in the head continues miraculous recovery, shooter still on the loose

Richianna DeGuzman

KITV-4's Kristen Consillio spoke with her family today --about her recovery and the ongoing investigation.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Richianna DeGuzman has made huge strides in her recovery after getting shot in the head six weeks ago, but police still haven't made much progress in arresting the shooter.

While no one's being held responsible yet for the bullets that went through Richianna's leg and head: "I pray for them that they they find a way to God so they can put down the guns," said her mother Susan Mahiai. "At the beginning of everything, everything said, 'Justice for Anna.' Today it's 'Miracle for Anna.' The only justice is justice with God."

