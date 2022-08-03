 Skip to main content
Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services

HONOLULU (KITV4) - If you're in need of an ambulance you may have to wait a little while longer for one to arrive.

EMS couldn't staff 21 ambulance shifts over the weekend, as it struggles to recruit and retain personnel.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

