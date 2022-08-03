Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services

The situation worsened on Sunday -- when EMS was forced to close six ambulances in the morning and two the rest of the day. And that meant people with less urgent emergencies had to wait.
"It's unacceptable to be closing that many ambulances and we recognize that," said Christopher Sloman, acting chief of EMS. "And we're doing everything we can to prevent ambulance closures."
While Sunday was a particularly bad day, the head of EMS says things have improved from six months ago. Today, it closes one or two ambulances on most shifts.
"It's definitely not an ideal circumstance," he said. "It's not something that we're, you know, happy about."
Severe staffing shortages were a problem for EMS even before the pandemic. EMS currently has 26 vacancies. And the acting chief says he's hired about 40 people so far this year, but also lost about the same number to resignation and retirement.
"As much as we're trying to make gains and attract people we have some improvements," Sloman said.
Part of the problem is a perception the starting salaries are too low to attract people to the job. EMTs make just over $52,000 a year and paramedics close to $67,000.
"It's easier for a lot of these folks, they can make what they make working at EMS at other places, and they don't have to necessarily deal with a 12-hour schedule, or some of them frustrations and things that we have to," he added.
To make sure public safety isn't compromised, EMS is shuffling around personnel across the island so there's no one area without an ambulance. It's also prioritizing calls -- making sure to attend to those most urgent. And calling in for backup with contractor American Medical Response.
The acting EMS chief told KITV even with the ambulance closures over the weekend, as far as he knows there were no bad outcomes.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.