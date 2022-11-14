Oahu residents could see higher electric bills starting in January 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Laura Yuen says she's barely home, but her electric bill has doubled over the past year.
"It just it keeps going up and up and up," she said. "And I really haven't used that much more -- if not any more -- energy than last year."
Oahu residents may be paying higher electric bills come January after seeing multiple price increases this year.
Hawaiian Electric Co. (HECO) says it's asking the Public Utilities Commission to approve an increase in electric bills based on inflation and the cost of capital projects. The rate also takes into account adding more renewable energy to the electric grid and the cost of operating power plants.
But for residents like Yuen it's "absolutely getting harder to live. I mean it's just one more increase on top of all the other increases."
HECO's latest rate proposal would increase the typical residential bill on Oahu by about $1.60 a month. That's on top of a $4 a month hike when the company adjusted rates this year.
But the price of oil is what's driving electricity prices much higher for customers.
HECO says it does not make a profit on the fuel it uses to generate power, but must pass the cost of that fuel on to customers -- including more than 300,000 on Oahu.
"I'm struggling, you know, but I feel for the people that can't do it," Yuen said. "I really do."
If approved, a typical customer on Hawaii island will see their bills decrease by 32 cents a month, but prices will go up by $1.47 on Maui and $1.17 on Lanai and Molokai.
