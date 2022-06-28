Oahu pig hunters voice concerns at DLNR meeting on birth control hog feed measures

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Members of the Pig Hunters Association of Oahu greet each other outside the DLNR.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu pig hunters packed the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) board room Tuesday to speak out against the use of birth control measures on wild animals.
Hunters came from far and wide to tell the DLNR why they're against the use of a feed called "Hog Stop" as contraception. Long-term effects top the list of concerns.
Pig hunters also suggest lands open up to them so they can thin the herd. What's more, they say hunting hogs is a tradition that should take precedent over artificial measures.
"The word here is manage. Not eradicate. But manage the population of the pigs so that way we can pass it down to our children and our children's children and the future to come," Abram Correia told KITV4.
Word got around social media which inspired dozens to crowd into the DLNR board room in Honolulu.
"We didn't expect this many hunters to show up. This is the first time we have this many people show up. Because this is very important to the people of Hawaii," Stan Ruidas of the Game Management Advisory Commission said.