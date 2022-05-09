 Skip to main content
O'ahu physician returns home after volunteering at Poland-Ukraine border

Courtesy Dr. Irina Crook

O'ahu (KITV4) -- An O'ahu doctor is back home after spending a month helping Ukrainian refugees at the Poland-Ukraine border.

Dr. Irina Crooke with Kaiser Permanente, is originally from Ukraine. She returned home this weekend, after spending the month of April providing medical care and support to those displaced by Russia's war on the country.

Crook said she's amazed by how resilient the people of Ukraine are.

"You have people come in your tent after six, seven hours standing in the cold," she explained. "It was freezing rain for days."

Crook also helped keep a fire burning around the clock on a stove in her tent.

She said it was often the first thing that refugees crossing the border would see.

"They would come just to warm up, and figure out what to do. All these amazing stories. People walking on foot for three days, taking their pets with them, taking their children on hands, helping each other," said Crook.

Crook worked with Israeli organization, Sauveteurs Sans Frontières.

She joined other volunteers from around the world, including her two children, Nick and Morgan, who helped cook up 30-thousand meals a day, as well as work at a tent that took in women and children.

Despite the heartbreaking conditions, Crook said the silver lining was the overwhelming sense of unity she saw.

"When somebody would cry, another one would help them and hold them," Crook explained. "It was just this demonstration of human qualities and people being united in this. It was amazing."

Crook also helped her mother and sister find a temporary place to stay in France after they were displaced from Ukraine's capitol Kyiv. She said while she's thankful they're safe, they desperately want to go back home.

While Crook plans to return to the frontlines in the future, she plans to act as a remote translator in the meantime, to help train Ukrainian doctors in the medical field.

"A lot of it was people want to talk to someone," she said. "I think I can do that even from here in Hawaii."

Crook says there's still much more that needs to be done, and encourages others to get involved however they can.

Kaiser Permanente has made donations and vetted three charities for Ukraine. That's Direct Relief, Global Empowerment Mission, and World Central Kitchen.

