Oahu nursing homes facing COVID-19 crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a hundred nursing home employees at the Arcadia Family of Cos. are out of work due to COVID.
But nursing homes aren't just struggling with staffing shortages.
As more workers get infected or exposed to the virus, many residents are then being repeatedly isolated.
"Because we have a government that's pushing to remain wide open, yet our vulnerable residents who have done everything that they're supposed to are again being forced to quarantine," said Suzie Schulberg, president and CEO of Arcadia.
Dozens of residents are having to quarantine for weeks at a time due to multiple staff exposures.
"Everything's kind of just declining again with those residents having to be locked down in the apartment," added Keleka Ho'okano, administrator at 15 Craigside. "And that does definitely take a toll on those residents as far as the hardship that it does to mental, social."
With close to 900 seniors being served daily, Arcadia isn't taking any chances.
In most cases, the company requires at least double the five-day quarantine recently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We had someone who was already on day 10 turn positive as well. So that science that's being used for the five days isn't so much to protect a population like our senior population and the community population, it's really to get people back to their work sooner so that things can continue," Ho'okano said. "But when it's dealing with people's lives, it becomes much more challenging."
Operators said they're doing everything they can to try to keep COVID-19 at bay. But with uncontrolled transmission on O'ahu, "right now we're losing to it," Schulberg said.
Nursing homes are calling on the government for help with more health care workers, testing and personal protective equipment that right now is dwindling in supply.
Arcadia has also mandated vaccinations for more than 550 employees and is considering requiring booster shots to help stop the spread.
