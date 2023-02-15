O'ahu man runs more than 150 miles around island to raise money for junior lifeguard program

O'AHU (KITV4) -- An O'ahu man ran around the entire island over the weekend, to help raise money for the next generation of lifeguards.
North shore resident Kona Johnson ran just over 150 miles in 42-hours.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. &&
O'AHU (KITV4) -- An O'ahu man ran around the entire island over the weekend, to help raise money for the next generation of lifeguards.
North shore resident Kona Johnson ran just over 150 miles in 42-hours.
That's close to six marathons in less than two days.
He started bright and early Friday morning, and finished just before midnight on Saturday.
"I think I just got lucky that everything kind of worked out," he explained. "Running through the night wasn't as bad. I didn't end up sleeping just so I could continue on. I think I laid down in a friend's car near Waipahu for a few hours."
Johnson did the run to raise funds for the North Shore Lifeguard Association's Summer Junior Lifeguard Program, which provides free life-saving skills to hundreds of keiki.
"I just surprised myself which was really cool," Johnson explained. "I didn't expect to complete the run, I just wanted to kind of attempt something that was inspiring to myself and to at least bring a little bit of awareness to the Junior Lifeguard Program.
Some of Johnson's friends ran parts of the journey with him, including his two younger cousins who are in the junior lifeguard program.
The community also came out and showed their support for the last few miles.
To see a GoFundMe page that's been able to help benefit junior lifeguards, click here.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
News Anchor and Reporter
Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.