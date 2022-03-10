Oahu in danger of water shortage as public urged to conserve

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Navy's Red Hill water contamination crisis is already having trickle-down effects -- straining the Honolulu Board of Water Supply's Beretania wells and making conservation critical right now.
With the dry summer months approaching, the Board of Water Supply said water use must be cut by at least 10% and possibly by as much as 20% if conditions worsen.
If residents don't comply, the Board of Water Supply could make water restrictions mandatory.
Sean Santiago, the operator of Gyu Kaku Hawaii restaurants and Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi, is heeding the call to reduce water.
Some of the changes -- water will only be served upon request, and dish racks must be full before going through the washer.
The company's also hiring repair men to fix any slow leaking faucets.
"Just those things I think we can at least achieve maybe a 20% cut in the amount of water we use daily," he said.
He's hoping the changes will go beyond the workplace.
"My employees will become conscious of this so maybe they can take it home too and make sure they're not wasting too much water at home," Santiago said. "If everybody is aware that a water shortage is possible, everybody's got to pitch in."
Ernie Lau at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply warned that if changes aren't made now, the island is facing a severe water shortage.
"We are concerned that as we enter summer, which we know it will be definitely dryer, that water demand will overtake our available supply," he said. "When that happens that could lead to localized areas of our water system, our customers suffering disruptions to their water service."
The Board of Water Supply said it discovered rising levels of chloride -- or salt water -- in its Beretania wells because of additional pumping to make up for a loss of supply from the Halawa Shaft.
The agency shut down three wells, including the Halawa shaft, last year to prevent fuel in the Navy's Red Hill wells from contaminating its own water source.
Making matters worse, the state's in the midst of a drought.
"We need to keep the equation balanced between supply and demand here and we need everybody's kokua," Lau said.
More than 400,000 people -- including those in hospitals, schools and government facilities -- rely on water from the BWS.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.