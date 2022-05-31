Oahu homeowners to pay significantly more in property taxes as home values rise

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through Wednesday morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii has some of the fastest-rising housing values in the nation.
That's good news on one hand -- but it also means more out-of-pocket expenses for many Oahu homeowners.
The Honolulu City Council won't be lowering the property tax rate to offset a significant spike in residential home values.
Council Chair Tommy Waters told KITV the decision ultimately came down to balancing the budget -- and keeping the city funded.
"I do recognize it's really expensive to live in Honolulu and I would've really liked to lower that tax rate, but the fact of the matter is we want to make sure that your garbage gets picked up, there's an ambulance there when you need one, police and fire is taken care of," he said.
While the city relies on property taxes to pay for core services and its 10,000 employees, higher property tax bills have become a financial burden to many already struggling with rising inflation.
"The state needs money. We have a homeless problem, crime is on the rise, everything cost money, but as a homeowner values are going up and it does get a little tough to pay the bills sometimes," said Makakilo homeowner Joshua German. "I would hope they would find some way to give relief."
The Honolulu City Council, with a budget of more than $3 billion, is scheduled to vote tomorrow on setting the property rates for residential, hotel, commercial and other classifications.
Since lowering the rate is out of the question, Waters said he's introduced two bills to increase the homeowners' exemption from $100,000 to $120,000, and also the exemption for kupuna from $140,000 to $160,000.
The council is also considering giving homeowners renting out properties long term similar exemptions as if they lived there.
They are also debating capping what homeowners pay in property taxes at 3% of income, but only if you make 80% of the area medium income or below -- that's $73,000 for a single person or $104,000 for a family of four.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.