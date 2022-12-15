Oahu home values jump for second year in a row; thousands poised to pay higher property taxes

Retiree Lawrence Hee and his 96-year-old mother live in their two-bedroom family home since 1958.
Retiree Lawrence Hee and his 96-year-old mother live in their two-bedroom family home since 1958.
And year after year, when it's time to pay their property taxes "it's shocking when it keeps going up cause we're on a fixed income."
"It makes you wonder what it'll be in the future," he said. "It's just unbelievable."
Hee estimates over the years their home value has risen by about 20%.
Starting today, the city is sending out property assessments to more than 300,000 Oahu homeowners.
Property values have risen by double digits in some areas on Oahu and that means for many homeowners they'll struggle to pay their property taxes.
According to the city, overall property values in East Honolulu are up 10% and as much as 20% on the North Shore.
"The last two years residential property values have increased quite significantly," said Steven Takara, administrator of Honolulu's Real Property Assessment Division.
The city projects it will collect $1.5 billion in property taxes this fiscal year, up from $1.4 billion the year before.
"We worry and hopefully we don't have to sell and buy something smaller," Hee said. "We've been here since 1958. It's scary."
The Honolulu City Council is looking at ways to alleviate the pain for homeowners, especially those on fixed incomes.
That includes capping property taxes for residents in certain income brackets or lowering the property tax rate.
"I do not want to price people out of paradise so whatever help that we can do we're absolutely going to try to do that," said Honolulu City Council chair Tommy Waters.
Homeowners have a right to appeal their property assessments by the deadline of Jan. 15.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
