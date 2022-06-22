Oahu High school teacher considered flight risk after child pornography charges

PEARL CITY (KITV4) -- A part-time school teacher in Hawaii has been charged for distributing child pornography, after the FBI discovered he had shared hundreds of photos and video with another school teacher on the mainland in Philadelphia.
The criminal complaint alleged 33-year-old Alden Bunag shared videos of himself "having sexual intercourse with a boy identified by name," referred to in the complaint as 13-year-old "male victim one."
On June 15th, FBI special agents approached Bunag at Pearl City High School in Oahu where he was working as a summer school teacher. They had already searched his residence. Bunag is now being held without bail on federal charges.
The self identifying "socialist high school teacher" ran a website showing off his work as a photographer, where his gallery evidenced he took graduation pictures of high school students and others.
But the FBI alleges in the complaint, "Video recordings of Bunag's sexual conduct with Male Victim 1" were sent to another teacher in Philadelphia. And when FBI agents there became aware of the child pornography, coordination between the two field offices led to arrests of both teachers for distribution.
"We believe he was doing so for at least a 2 year period 2019-2021."
Agents believe one of the boys in the films Bunag allegedly shared with the other teacher on the app Telegram, to also have appeared on Bunag's Instagram account.
"Mr. Bunag is believed to have been employed at a number of schools on Oahu. So what we are trying to do at the FBI, is get this tip-line out. Bunaginvestigation@fbi.gov," special agent in charge Steven Merrill told KITV, "Parents can work with their children and let us know if they have been potentially victimized."
The criminal complaint against Bunag alleges he confessed to the FBI that on multiple occasions he had sex with a 13-year-old male student. The bureau says Bunag exchanged over 3 thousand messages with the teacher in Pennsylvania along with the hundreds of photos and video files.
In posts on Twitter now viral, Bunag accuses conservatives of "defending fascists" and "projecting" in vitriolic exchanges about "groomers" and sex education.
The Department of education told KITV "Alden M. Bunag had been employed in various positions with the Hawaii State Department of Education since 2012. He most recently was a part-time temporary teacher at Pearl City High. At this time, Mr. Bunag is not allowed to work for the Department of Education while the Department looks into the allegations."
Bunag is expected to appear for a pretrial hearing June 28. US attorneys have argued he is a flight risk and is being held without bail.