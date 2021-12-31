Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain over the island of Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Ponding reported on island
roadways.
- Affected area include the entire island of Oahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1015 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Oahu father finds creative solutions during Red Hill water crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
A rental complex sits on the site of a former military housing site

With a water contamination crisis bringing hardship to families across Oahu, many have had to adapt to the challenge of not having clean water in their homes. But one father KITV4 spoke to shared how he has managed to stay positive throughout this ordeal.

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- At Kapilina Beach Homes, Attila Seress and other neighbors realized water to the rental complex, which was at one time a military housing site, was still supplied through the Navy’s contaminated water lines.

"We're dealing with the same things everybody has. They have had their children come out of showers with chemical burns on them. Or they have been showering and found themselves itching throughout the day,” Seress told KITV 4

One father devised a pump contraption so his family could take showers

The community compared notes the week of Thanksgiving and Seress says he wanted to step up for his family.

Seress said the "Aha!" moment came to him when one of his daughters was playing an interactive video game.

“And she's only 9. And she was taking her character and giving it a shower,” he said.

After exchanging ideas online with others effected by the Red Hill water crisis, Seress says he assembled a pump contraption. He hopes others will be inspired to get creative amidst the water crisis.

"Focus on what you can control, and that’s having a good clean source of water that we can pump into these buckets and contraptions,” Seress said.

With the water crisis dragging on, Seress has been doing his best to channel a positive outlook.

"It's not convenient. What it really comes down to is, this is just one more challenge in life,” he added.

It’s a challenge many families hope won't persist long into 2022.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you