Oahu father finds creative solutions during Red Hill water crisis

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1015 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain over the island of Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Ponding reported on island
roadways.
- Affected area include the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1015 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- At Kapilina Beach Homes, Attila Seress and other neighbors realized water to the rental complex, which was at one time a military housing site, was still supplied through the Navy’s contaminated water lines.
"We're dealing with the same things everybody has. They have had their children come out of showers with chemical burns on them. Or they have been showering and found themselves itching throughout the day,” Seress told KITV 4
The community compared notes the week of Thanksgiving and Seress says he wanted to step up for his family.
Seress said the "Aha!" moment came to him when one of his daughters was playing an interactive video game.
“And she's only 9. And she was taking her character and giving it a shower,” he said.
After exchanging ideas online with others effected by the Red Hill water crisis, Seress says he assembled a pump contraption. He hopes others will be inspired to get creative amidst the water crisis.
"Focus on what you can control, and that’s having a good clean source of water that we can pump into these buckets and contraptions,” Seress said.
With the water crisis dragging on, Seress has been doing his best to channel a positive outlook.
"It's not convenient. What it really comes down to is, this is just one more challenge in life,” he added.
It’s a challenge many families hope won't persist long into 2022.