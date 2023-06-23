 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Oahu family chased in apparent road rage incident

Police Lights generic
By Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

A scary situation for a mixed race couple that were yelled at and chased after in Waimanalo.

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- A scary car chase situation for a military family transpired Father's Day, originating in Waimanalo.

Traveling with her husband and young child, Alice Franco De Steppe stopped at a fruit stand.

An error occurred