Oahu families flood restaurants to celebrate Mother's Day By Shanila Kabir Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Author facebook Author email May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAWAII KAI (KITV4) – It is Mother's Day and families are flooding restaurants and malls to honor moms in the islands.Scratch Kitchen in Hawaii Kai opened their doors to dozens of families across Oahu. The restaurant was completely booked before Sunday but management said they are accommodating all walk-ins.“We don’t want to turn anyone away especially if you’re thinking about Scratch Kitchen when celebrating the holidays,” said Bobbie Natividad, assistant general manager at Scratch Kitchen.The restaurant is operating at regular 8 AM to 8 PM business hours with a possibility of staying open until 10 PM.A few families who live closer to town say they made the trip to this location in Hawaii Kai to make sure they had a place to honor their moms.“It was really simple. We have a great friend that works here so we just called, they said no problem and let us know what times they had available," said Hiilani FInau, Honolulu resident.Also a Honolulu resident, Leslie Gibo drove down to Hawaii Kai to celebrate with her mother. She said after eating brunch, she plans to spoil her mom at Kahala Mall.Kalau Jones from Diamond Head said he wants to share this message for his mom.“This is a great day to honor our moms and thank them for everything they’ve done for us in our lives. Happy Mother’s Day mom, I love you. Thank you for everything you've done for me."Scratch Kitchen will continue to accommodate walk-ins, even if you do not have a reservation. Happy Mother's Day From The KITV4 Ohana Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scratch Kitchen Mother's Day Honolulu Hawaii Kai Hawaii Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate. Author facebook Author email Follow Shanila Kabir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local US Coast Guard suspends search for reported plane crash between Oahu and Kauai | UPDATE Updated May 19, 2022 Local DLNR launches investigation against group of swimmers chasing, harassing dolphin pod at Big Island's Honaunau Bay Updated Apr 13, 2023 Watch Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to deliver 2023 State of the City Address Updated Mar 14, 2023 Video CrimeStoppers: 20 year old wanted on $20,000 for failure to appear for sentencing Updated Nov 15, 2021 Top Stories Grace period for expired licenses ends Tuesday Updated Nov 29, 2021 Local CrimeStoppers: Missing Puna Woman Natalie Johnson Located Updated Dec 18, 2021 Recommended for you