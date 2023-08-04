 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oahu employees accused of stealing hundreds from employers, via payroll and credit cards

  • Updated
  • 0
cybersecurity

A former Malama solar employee -- arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from the Honolulu-based company.

HONOLULU (KTIV4) - A former Malama Solar employee was arrested for second-degree theft after allegedly stealing from the Honolulu-based company. 

Kimberly Thornton, 44, was released on a $25,000 bail for stealing at least $750. Thornton made these unauthorized transactions on her payroll entries online, including wage increases, paid overtime and paid time off. This went on from January 2022 to April 2022.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred