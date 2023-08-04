Oahu employees accused of stealing hundreds from employers, via payroll and credit cards

HONOLULU (KTIV4) - A former Malama Solar employee was arrested for second-degree theft after allegedly stealing from the Honolulu-based company.
Kimberly Thornton, 44, was released on a $25,000 bail for stealing at least $750. Thornton made these unauthorized transactions on her payroll entries online, including wage increases, paid overtime and paid time off. This went on from January 2022 to April 2022.
Management at Malama Solar denied an interview because this case is still under investigation, however they stated Thornton did not have access to customer’s financial information and the is committed to continue cooperating with all aspects of the investigation and prosecution.
Malama Solar gave the following statement, "Malama Solar was informed of a criminal investigation and prosecution against Kimberly Thornton, a former employee of Malama Solar. This individual did not have access to customer financial information."
Thornton is scheduled to be seen in court on August 10.
This is similar to another recent case on Oahu. Janice Franklin, 39, ran up $750 on a credit card under her former employer's name, Kuapa Isle.
Franklin pleaded guilty to also second degree theft.
Officials at Cypac Deep Cyber Security said employers’ online security systems need to be protected, otherwise employees can impersonate management and make payroll changes.
CEO of Cypac, Attila Seress said all industries can be targeted. This involves schools, retail and law enforcement.
“We see a lot of impersonating occurring and that only occurs when computers aren’t properly protected. That is where we always see the weakness. If there is an HR in place and a lot of employees, we recommend live monitoring,” said Seress.