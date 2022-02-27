Oahu Democrats vote to condemn Tulsi Gabbard over CPAC appearance

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Hawaii U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard was back in the national spotlight as one of the headline speakers at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Friday.
Her appearance was notable because she was a Democrat speaking at a mostly Republican and conservative event.
The speech is drawing pushback from her own party back in Hawaii. On Friday, the resolutions committee of the Oahu chapter of the Democratic Party voted 15-2 to condemn Gabbard for appearing at CPAC, and calling for an investigation over possible violations of party by-laws.
NEW: Oahu Democrats vote 15-2 in resolutions committee to condemn former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for speaking as featured guest at CPAC dinner — If investigation rises to state party level, she could potentially face censure or expulsion from Hawaii Democratic Party @KITV4pic.twitter.com/QJJPeGq0ux
If the complaint rises to the state party level, Gabbard could face potential censure or even expulsion from the Hawaii Democratic Party altogether.
Gabbard was once known for progressive positions and endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders for president in 2016. Since leaving office, Gabbard has taken more conservative positions, often appearing on Fox News, and at times criticizing the Biden administration over foreign policy.
Michael Golojuch, Jr., the Oahu Democrat behind the resolution says the issue is not her speech or views, but the venue she chose to speak at that has them concerned, since CPAC raises money for conservative causes.
"She's free to have her opinions and say and what she wants to, this is not about what she had to say, it's about where she chose to make her appearance and raise money for an organization that stands for everything that we as Democrats are against," Golojuch says.
The resolution will now go to the full Oahu Democratic convention for a vote in March.
