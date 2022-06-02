 Skip to main content
Oahu commuters dreading higher bus fares come July

  • Updated
  • 0
Bus riders

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Riders of TheBus are preparing for lighter wallets starting next month. That's when TheBus plans to increase fares for the first time in four years.

"Like every other business you know, we are susceptible to higher costs. Our fuel costs have gone up -- they have more than doubled in just a year's time," said Roger Morton, director of the City & County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. "But we also have rising costs for labor and for other things, parts for buses." 

new bus fares July 2022

Morton said passengers are paying less than a quarter of the costs to operate TheBus. But the increases are burdensome for many bus riders already struggling to get by.

"It's going to affect me financially big time, " said Hauula resident Amy Kanoa. "I know gas prices are expensive but that's ridiculous. It's the only transportation we have. For the bus, that's a lot of money, we can't afford that. Especially when they can't afford cars or they can't afford gas. We live in the most expensive state there is. They could give us a break."

Eric Adams had hoped the increases wouldn't come so soon. He catches the bus into town from Waipahu to go to work.

"I guess it's sign of the times but I guess if I have to pay it, we got to pay and of course it's gonna hurt the little guy like me," he said. "Hopefully, it won't go up continually, you know, too many times over and over." 

Adult fares are rising from $5.50 to $7.50 a day and $70 to $80 a month. Youth fares are also going up from $2.50 to $3.75 and $35 to $40. Seniors and people with disabilities will see their daily rate increase by from $2 to $3 -- and the steepest jump in their monthly passes, which will go from $6 to $20.

TheBus will also be offering a new fare for people with low incomes at $45 a year, acknowledging times are tough for many passengers too.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

