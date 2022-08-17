Oahu churches have become targets for crime

From stealing religious relics to defecating in the sanctuary, more of Oahu's places of worship are being desecrated.
"We have encountered people shooting up in quarters of our temple," said Bishop Reyn Tsuru of the Shingon Mission of Hawaii. "Sanctuary areas where we have loved one's remains had been desecrated with people using the area as a restroom. And we've had to clean up human waste in front of basically graves."
Surveillance video from the Shingon Mission shows a trespasser taking items from the altar used for worship.
That's why the organization's closing off a significant portion of the temple previously open to the public.
"We have to do that because of the dramatic rise in vagrancy and crime that has strangled this neighborhood," he said.
With the amount of trespassing doubling over the past year -- the head of the temple said the move's necessary for the safety of visitors and the congregation.
"Without our closing off, we are exposing visitors to dangers of being harassed -- possibly being burglarized as they visit the temple," Tsuru said. "For our congregation, I am very, very sorry that it has come to this point."
And the temple is not alone. Other churches in Honolulu have also seen a rise in crime.
It's gotten so bad that lawmakers are getting involved. They're planning to meet with law enforcement and other agencies to try to put an end to the crimes.
"We really need to have people understand that it's public safety," said Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, who represents Waikiki and Ala Moana. "I really commiserate with the churches because they are the last place where you think they would be vandalized because they help people and now I think they're calling on community to help them."
And churches are praying help will come soon.
"There are things that are considered to be respectable," Tsuru said. "Vandalizing and burglarizing churches or temples is something that no one in my generation would have ever considered to be right or to even have it crossed their minds to do."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.