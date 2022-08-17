 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oahu churches have become targets for crime

  • Updated
  • 0
Praying

From stealing religious relics to defecating in the sanctuary, more of Oahu's places of worship are being desecrated.

"We have encountered people shooting up in quarters of our temple," said Bishop Reyn Tsuru of the Shingon Mission of Hawaii. "Sanctuary areas where we have loved one's remains had been desecrated with people using the area as a restroom. And we've had to clean up human waste in front of basically graves."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK