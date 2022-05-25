O'ahu businesses urged to take preventative actions amid spike in smash-and-grab burglaries

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are urging businesses to take preventative measures to protect themselves from criminals, after a recent spike in commercial burglaries on O'ahu, specifically smash-and-grabs.
The latest incidents targeted multiple businesses in east O'ahu sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
HPD says many of the suspects target small restaurants and businesses in strip malls, shopping centers, and storefronts, stealing things like cash registers, and safes.
"They usually use a rock, brick, or some other solid object to shatter the front doors," explained Honolulu Police Department acting assistant Chief Glenn Hayashi. "Other times they've pried the doors open."
Hayashi said while officers are working hard to try and catch the criminals, some of the biggest challenges are that the suspects often times using stolen vehicles to commit the crimes.
They're also usually covered from head to toe, which makes it hard for them to be identified.
To help deter criminals, HPD recommends businesses improve or install security cameras, indoor and outdoor lighting, and alarm systems.
Install glass break sensors with audible sirens, or security glass or tint.
Hire private security, and don't leave valuables or large amounts of cash in registers or safes.
HPD said so far this year there have been 577 burglaries on O'ahu.
Despite the recent spike, that number is actually down slightly from last year's 603 burglaries between January and May 24 of last year.