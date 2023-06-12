Oahu businesses short on gas as union workers' strike continues

All eight City Mill stores on Oahu have finally run out of propane and the retailer doesn't know when the gas will be refilled.
"Our last store ran out unfortunately this weekend," said City Mill spokeswoman Shannan Okinishi. "We are in hurricane season so that is always a concern."
And with summer here, "people are using it for their grills, but also we do have customers who come in just to have it on hand for emergency preparedness."
This as unionized workers with the Hawaii Teamsters and the Hawaii Gas company continue to be at odds over a new contract.
"We hate to turn away customers," Okinishi said. "We really feel for customers and we just ask for their patience."
Hawaii Gas told KITV4 on Monday that picketing union members were blocking gas trucks in Kaneohe.
In a statement the gas company said the union is "threatening drivers and blocking trucks from providing critical services to our customers."
The company added: "They are asking other unions to stop barges with gas shipments from docking, further disrupting our ability to supply customers."
"Our critical care customers, our care homes, our emergency responders, our military, we need to get to them and the restaurants and businesses that rely on us for gas service so their employees can continue to work," said Cheryl Lien-Fua, a manager at Hawaii Gas.
But the union said that isn't the case at all -- striking workers were simply picketing.
"As far as us threatening them, that's just false," said Kevin Holu, president of Hawaii Teamsters. "That's just their antics on track to make us out to be the bad people. It hurts my hearts to see our members out their on the picket line."
The head of the Teamsters said the delay in reaching an agreement stems from not being able to negotiate directly with the CEO of Hawaii Gas.
Meanwhile, union members are suffering with a loss of health insurance and benefits during the strike.
"These members were forced to do what they have to do," he said. "They just had enough of taking the short end of the stick."
