O'ahu blood drive by IBEW helps Maui fire victims.
News Anchor and Reporter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local trade union held a blood drive Saturday to help the Maui fire victims. IBEW Local 1186 organized the event at Saint Louis School.
The Blood Bank of Hawaii has said there's an even more urgent need for blood because of the Maui wildfires. About 100 people donated at this event today.
And in a related move, the union collected money from members nationwide - a quarter million dollars so far.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.