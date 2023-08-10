Oahu Blood Donors Are Helping Maui Fire Victims

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well before the Lahaina tragedy happened, Bill Lundell was already going to give blood. Just like he has almost 1200 times before. In fact, his visit Thursday to the Blood Bank of Hawaii was motivated by other benevolent reasons.
“In the last dozen years or so, my blood goes to children with cancer,” said Lundell, a Florida resident who splits time in Hawaii and has donated over 150 gallons of blood over his lifetime. “I know because I received the emails telling me that my blood goes to Children with cancer. That has made me really proud because that's my motivation.”
Lundell is one of a group of “super donors”, 5 of whom were gathered Thursday at the Blood Bank location on Young Street. That fivesome had combined to donate almost 2000 times.
Now with the tragic events in Lahaina, needs for blood have gone up. Some of the severe cases have come to the Straub Burn Center in Honolulu. While those needs are being met, the blood bank still needs more help.
“As we're going through this difficult situation, because of our donors who have been giving faithfully we're able to meet the demand that came in for all this,” said Justin Martin, Marketing Manager for the Blood Bank of Hawaii. “We do ask that donors on Oahu continue to donate as we provide hospitals across the state with their blood supply. So we depend on folks from Oahu to make sure that we've got what we need.”
Most urgent needs as of today were red blood cells from O+ and O- donors, as well as A+ type for plasma. To find more information on donating, visit bbh.org – the official site for the Blood Bank of Hawaii.