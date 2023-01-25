Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets.
Clearing the way, especially near schools, a major area of focus.
Tents block sidewalks across the Honolulu region. But this week, a potential step toward improvement.
The Honolulu City administration agreeing to step up enforcement of the city's sit lie and stored property ordinances on city sidewalks and other properties near schools in order to ensure full, free and unobstructed passage!
The council discussed plans as they approved moving forward with ordinance 22-253, CD1.
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters asked, "Is there a plan to use any of the money the council appropriated to build permanent housing for homeless people so that they're not continually moved through enforcement or sweeps?"
Anton Krucky with the Dept. of Community Services said, "We have plans in place not only for permanent housing that could house homeless but also transitional housing, I think there's a lot to be said for the good work that many of the service providers have done to develop relationships and having someone willing to move, it's not a given that someone will move into housing , it's something you have to work on in a way that actually works because that person still retains that right to do that."
