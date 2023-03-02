 Skip to main content
O'ahu adding new pickleball facilities

  • Updated
  • 0

Dozens of new Pickleball courts will springing up this year on Oahu.

The Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation announced Thursday plans to increase their inventory of pickleball courts by converting underutilized courts - including tennis and volleyball, followed by revised rules governing all City park outdoor courts.

Regarded as one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, pickleball's popularity in the islands is apparent through the increasing number of players using public courts around O'ahu.

An error occurred