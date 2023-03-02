O'ahu adding new pickleball facilities

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation announced Thursday plans to increase their inventory of pickleball courts by converting underutilized courts - including tennis and volleyball, followed by revised rules governing all City park outdoor courts.
Regarded as one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, pickleball's popularity in the islands is apparent through the increasing number of players using public courts around O'ahu.
Currently DPR maintains 173 pickleball courts at 90 park locations. Of these courts, only 17 are solely designated for pickleball, of which 10 have permanent nets. Based on current planning, DPR is converting 20 existing courts and adding courts/amenities at 17 to make approximately 67 new dedicated pickleball courts complete with lines and nets.
With many reconfigured courts planned throughout the region, the Ke'ehi courts are expected to have the highest number of new pickleball courts, at 12.
Speaking on Thursday, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi said, "I love that community members are enjoying this game."
The newly revised courts are slated to be added this year.
