...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Nurses' union reports "good dialogue" in contract talks with Oahu Care Facility.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses and nurses' aides are closer to a new contract with O'ahu Care Facility. Wednesday morning, their union met with management and a federal mediator- the fourth time in two weeks.
Hawai'i Nurses' Association president Dan Ross updates, "There haven't been firm proposals passed back and forth, but what has changed since the strike is we're having good dialogue with management now."
In July, certified nursing assistants and registered nurses went on strike for a week. "They're exhausted. Not only from the strike, which takes a lot out of you, you'd be surprised how tiring it is, but going back to work and the situation is just as bad as when they stepped out," says Ross.
They're back at work now while the union negotiates their new contract. Pay is a major issue. CNA's make $14.90 per hour. Nurses make $33.30 an hour. They want $20 and $40 an hour.
The union's calling meetings Thursday and Friday to update the members. Ross says the current offer is $18 and $37.
"We're letting them know if you're going to be locked on these jobs rates being at $20 and $40, it's likely from signals management has given us we're going to have to go out again," Ross says.
The contract covers about 20 CNAs and 8 RNs.
O'ahu Care Facility has said previously, "We hope to resolve the concerns of our nursing team and reach an amicable agreement so that we may move forward together to focus and continue providing excellent care to the residents we serve."