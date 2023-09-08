Nurses' union negotiating new contracts for about 50 Queen's hospital case managers, clinical reviewers

HONOLULU (Island News) -- About four dozen hospital workers at The Queen's Medical Center- Punchbowl, are currently working without a contract. It expired at the end of August for nearly 50 case managers and clinical reviewers, and their union is on the fourth day of bargaining talks with the hospital.
About two-thirds of people checking out of the hospital need what's called a case manager to help them with discharge. Marija Jovanovc is one such case manager there.
"They can either go to a nursing home, or another hospital, or back home, or to rehab. All these patients need help," she explained.
Without her and her ilk, the outward flow would be slowed. And while nobody's threatening that just yet, she's part of the group working without a contract at this campus.
Her union says it's fighting for about $10 bucks more per hour.
"They've [the hospital] not come up from their initial offer of 2% a year of a three-year contract. We really feel that is not appropriate for the times, especially in health care," Hawaii Nurses' Association President Dan Ross said.
Ross says some of the main sticking points are wages and an educational clause, so nurses can take off every year for continuing education.
"Ever since COVID, things changed in labor. Workers are demanding to be treated fairly now," Ross said.
He says during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals started parking patients in temporary beds in the hallway. That hasn't changed. Ross outlined what could happen if case workers strike, in a hospital that's he says is already overloaded with patients.
"If the case managers aren't at work, likely there'll be fewer discharges from the hospital. So when new patients come in, there will not be any room for them," he said.
Jovanovc agrees with his assertion and says she considers this worrisome news. No new talks are scheduled after Friday.
The Queen's Health System says it "greatly values our case workers and has been actively working with HNA at the negotiations table. We are committed to reaching a contract agreement that provides highly competitive pay, promotes quality patient care, and a focus on workplace safety.
Technically, the current contract expired on August 31, 2023 but we have been in discussions with HNA since July 2023, and those negotiations continue.
We respect the negotiations process and will continue to bargain in good faith in support of our case workers and our vital mission in the communities we serve.”