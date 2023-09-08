 Skip to main content
Nurses' union negotiating new contracts for about 50 Queen's hospital case managers, clinical reviewers

The union says the two sides are "far apart" on wages.

  • Updated
 By Diane Ako

About four dozen hospital workers at The Queen's Medical Center- Punchbowl, are currently working without a contract. It expired at the end of August for nearly 50 case managers and clinical reviewers, and their union is on the fourth day of bargaining talks with the hospital.

HONOLULU (Island News) -- About four dozen hospital workers at The Queen's Medical Center- Punchbowl, are currently working without a contract. It expired at the end of August for nearly 50 case managers and clinical reviewers, and their union is on the fourth day of bargaining talks with the hospital.

About two-thirds of people checking out of the hospital need what's called a case manager to help them with discharge. Marija Jovanovc is one such case manager there.

An error occurred