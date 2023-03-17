Not Irish? You can still celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

But who was Ireland's patron saint? "St. Patrick was a slave. He was captured by Irish raiders in England. He was a young guy taken to Ireland and set to work as a slave. He escaped, but then he had a vision. An angel appeared to him and told him to go back to the Irish and bring the word of God to them," shares O'Toole.
His most recent book, WE DON'T KNOW OURSELVES, explores the history of modern Ireland. He traces the social, cultural, and economic changes Ireland faced over his lifetime, chronicling its transition from what he calls a reactionary “backwater” to an almost totally open society.
O'Toole says this is really a a religious festival for turn-of-last-century Irish-Americans. "It's the Irish immigrants in the 19th century using this to assert their identity," he says.
While he isn't aware of any diaspora from the Emerald Isle to the Hawaiian Islands, O'Toole does highlight one very famous person with Irish and Hawaii ties: "Barack Obama on his mother's side is of Irish descent from the 19th century."
When we're raising our glass Friday, what should we be toasting to? O'Toole suggests, "In this fraught political period, we should be toasting the great positive history of immigration. St. Patrick's Day is a celebration of migrants."