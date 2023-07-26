Not Guilty Plea in Upcountry Makawao Murder Case by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated Jul 26, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John J. Smith alone has been charged in the murder of a 36 year old man, found wrapped in plastic in upcountry, Maui. The body of 36 year old Jonathan Awai was found by hunters, wrapped in plastic, off Keanuhea street. John J. Smith pled not guilty in the murder case. KULA-- Upcountry, Maui has been rattled by the case of a 36 year old man whose body was found on a trail by hunters, wrapped in plastic.Wednesday, the sole suspect charged in the case, pled not guilty at the district court in Wailuku.58 year old John Joseph Smith entered the court room in shackles.The suspect pled not guilty to murder in the 2nd degree. Those who spoke to KITV4 near Keanuhea street in Kula said they are on edge. "Rumors are running wild on coconut wireless," a local- who did not wish to be named, said. Locals want to know why Smith allegedly killed 36 year old Jonathan Awai, and dumped his body on a remote upcountry trail. There is no co-defendant in the case at this time- though police had previously detained both Smith's wife and a 40 year old associate as persons of interest. Neither of them were charged. Deputy prosecuting attorney Carson Tani confirmed to KITV4 that no other person has been charged in the case. A public defender removed himself as Smith's defense counsel on Wednesday, citing a conflict of interest with one of the witness parties. Smith’s new attorney told KITV that he has only been given preliminary information at this point, but is preparing for a bail hearing Friday. The case is scheduled for trial in November. John Joseph Smith was arrested July 13th for the murder of Jonathan Awai. Smith is currently being held in lieu of 500k dollars. Hunters came across Awai’s body on a trail off of Keanuhea road, where an investigation ensued on July 5th, after the grim discovery. Awai’s mother told KITV4 that Smith and Awai shared the same address, with her son renting. Court documents show an address for Smith listed in Makawao. Maui Police have declined requests for comment on the investigation, which the department told KITV4 is ongoing. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Woman pinned by luggage mover at airport in serious condition Updated Oct 19, 2022 Business Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum Updated Nov 17, 2022 Local Why Native Hawaiians leave Hawaii: Day 2 discussion at CNHA Las Vegas conference Updated Jun 20, 2023 Crime & Courts 4 of Kauai's Most Wanted fugitives arrested during warrant sweep Updated Jun 14, 2023 Aging Well Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding Updated Jan 24, 2023 National Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68 Jan 21, 2022 Recommended for you