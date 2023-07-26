 Skip to main content
Not Guilty Plea in Upcountry Makawao Murder Case

  • Updated
  • 0

John J. Smith alone has been charged in the murder of a 36 year old man, found wrapped in plastic in upcountry, Maui.
Not guilty plea in upcountry Maui murder case

The body of 36 year old Jonathan Awai was found by hunters, wrapped in plastic, off Keanuhea street. John J. Smith pled not guilty in the murder case.

KULA-- Upcountry, Maui has been rattled by the case of a 36 year old man whose body was found on a trail by hunters, wrapped in plastic.

Wednesday, the sole suspect charged in the case, pled not guilty at the district court in Wailuku.

An error occurred