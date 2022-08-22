North Shore Crash Leaves Two Family Members Dead

KUHUKU-- The grizzly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon.
"The driver was reckless and knew or should have known that his actions could cause a collision of this severity, which again, resulted in the death of 2 occupants in the second vehicle and the third occupant clinging to her life," Major Ben Moszkowicz said.
Honolulu police have now opened a manslaughter and negligent homicide investigation following the deadly crash near Gunstock Ranch in Kahuku
The two victims were in the drivers seat and back seat of the Hyundai.
According to HPD, it was a man in his 50s or 60s in the back seat who was pronounced dead at the scene on Kamehameha Highway.
The woman driving in her 50s or 60s also succumbed to her injuries by the end of the day. Witnesses told HPD the truck was weaving through traffic at a high speed, and had passed multiple vehicles leading up to the crash.
"So if you can imagine driving along at 45 miles per hour minding your own business and someone coming the other direction overtaking the 45 mile an hour traffic. So they're probably traveling 55, 60 or more miles per hour overtaking the other 45 mile per hour traffic, colliding head on. Essentially that's the same as driving 45 miles an hour directly into a brick wall," Moszkowicz said.
HPD says the accident took place in the vicinity of a broken yellow line dividing two lanes of one way traffic.
"You can pass if several conditions exist, number 1 it's safe to pass which in this case, clearly it was not. Number 2 you're obeying the speed limit. It's not ok to accelerate above the speed limit to pass which clearly in this case it was not, Moszkowicz added, "And then you have to use your turn signal and make sure traffic is clear in both directions. Which it's really it's really doubtful doubtful the driver could have done, or else he would have seen this oncoming car."