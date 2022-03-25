North Korea launches test missile, expert discusses what it means for Hawaii

Any time there is a potential missile threat, it immediately raises concern in Hawaii.
That was true today as North Korea tested a long-range missile with the potential to reach as far as U.S. continent, its first long range missile test in over 4 years.
UH international relations Professor Jairus Grove says while it's always worrisome to Hawaii residents, especially given the false missile alert of 2018, it's important to keep things in perspective.
"I think it's easy to feel concerned because we're closer, but on a global nuclear situation, you're at as high a risk in Colorado where NORAD is as you are in Hawaii," explains Grove.
In the grand scheme of things, Grove says North Korea has always been known for its cinematic shows of force, but at the end of the day, he says both North Korea and the ongoing situation in Ukraine and Russia don't change the overall geopolitical balance.
"It's certainly not going to affect how much we develop a national missile defense in Hawaii or how we continue to improve interceptor capability, it just may change how many officers we have on the island," he says.
Regardless, Hawaii does have an outsized role to play amid changing global threats. In our one-on-one interview with Governor David Ige, the governor reiterated his support for a strong military presence in the state.
"The Indo Pacific region is the most important region on the planet you know and I'm proud that we have the commands of all of the Department of Defense agencies headquartered in Hawaii," Ige says.
Bur moving forward, Grove says the escalation of weapons in multiple countries is something that needs to be addressed.
"We're not ever gonna win a nuclear war, hopefully we'll never fight one so it's time to figure out how to make diplomacy work differently," he says.
