Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi

KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music.
Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
"The zone of peace and non-violence, so we have to signs in the front. A couple of years ago we dedicated this area to be a zone of peace & non -violence. This is the zone of peace and non-violence," Kaleo Patterson of Pacific Peace Center told a group of kids.
It's at programs like National night out where everybody gets to come and see how tight knit the community can be when everybody works together. Organizers say it's all a great opportunity for neighbors to stay connected and demonstrate, "That we're a community. And community that cares about each other, and that we will be here for the long haul. That no matter where you go, you can always come back," said Kim Golis-Robello of Parent & Children Together.
"Kalihi is a place that enfolds you. And wants to take care of you. We are gonna be here forever. So Just come on over," she said.
Goals of the program include heightening crime prevention and drug prevention awareness.
Project Vision Hawaii offered eye exams to residents. Annie Peterson of Better Tomorrow took on an organizing role and described the scope of the festival, "We have 4 food trucks, people selling crafts. I got a booster and flu shot today."
The theme of this years festivities was "giving crime and drugs a going away party."
Several non-profits also participated in the event including Second Helpings Hawaii, the organization arriving in their food truck.
"My non-profit actually supports women who are transition as they exit the correctional center. We cater to those women who are in need of training, culinary training primarily, employment, " said Cathy Williams "So we employ women on our food truck and help them transition to full time positions. So we are very grateful they have the opportunity to come here today, and give back."