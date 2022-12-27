 Skip to main content
No Seatbelt Worn in Fatal Crash into Guardrail

  • 0
No Seatbelt Worn in Hawaii Kai Accident

Police and EMS rushed to the fatal accident scene Monday night on Kalanianaole Highway above Lanai Lookout on Oahu's eastside.

1 man was killed in a fatal crash on East Oahu.

HAWAII KAI-- Fatal accidents, like the one on Kalanianaole Highway which killed an 84 year old man Monday, are avoidable. That's according to AAA.

