'No one fights alone': Cancer awareness and craft fair happening this weekend on O'ahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of a Kauai baby who's recovering from leukemia, is using her experience to help raise awareness about childhood cancer.One-year-old Seeley Borges remains cancer free, and is undergoing weekly check-ups on O'ahu.On Sunday, her family is helping host a cancer awareness and craft fair, at the Saint Louis Alumni Clubhouse, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.There will be local shopping vendors, and keiki are invited to come dressed in their Halloween costumes.The goal is to show support, and spread the message that no one fights alone.