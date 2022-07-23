Ninth Isle Photographer Lights Up the Scene in Hawaii

HONOLULU-- Photographer Erik Kabik has been jet setting between Las Vegas and Honolulu and has a stunning body of work to show for it.
"She ended up using some of these for her promotion," Kabik told Good Morning Hawaii, referencing a shot of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.
Kabik also showcased his work, including photography from the north shore at Pipeline.
Kabik travels the country and has spent a majority of his time recently capturing images in Hawaii. He is a longtime resident of Las Vegas where Kabik has shot still photography for a number of major touring musical acts including Journey. The has toured with lead singer Arnel Pineda from the Philippines since 2007.
"I've toured with them quite a bit, and done some of these photos and got to shoot the band this last tour. We did about 18 tours together, it was great. Neal Schon is the founder of journey and about 15 years ago he discovered Arnel on Youtube, and they found their new singer," Kabik described the online connection between the band and Pineda, who was playing at the Hard Rock Cafe at the time.
"And Neil discovered him and brought him in the band. And they've had such an incredible ride since then," Kabik said.
"I've covered the stones a few times as well over the years. One of the most animated bands next to another one, Guns and Roses. This is at Aloha stadium a couple years back. That first show in Hawaii," Kabik told Good Morning Hawaii, describing the sequence of concert stills.
Arnel Pineda and Journey most recently were scheduled to played July 23rd with a symphony orchestra in Las Vegas.