 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Ninth Isle Photographer Lights Up the Scene in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Photographer lights up the scene in Hawaii

Erik Kabik has photographed icons of pop and rock, along with North Shore surfers alike.

HONOLULU-- Photographer Erik Kabik has been jet setting between Las Vegas and Honolulu and has a stunning body of work to show for it.

"She ended up using some of these for her promotion," Kabik told Good Morning Hawaii, referencing a shot of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK