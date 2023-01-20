New U.S. ambassador to Mongolia has Oahu roots

Ever since newly-minted U.S. Ambassador Richard Buangan arrived in Mongolia, there's one question he gets a lot being from Hawaii.
"The first thing they asked me is how do you like the weather," he jokes.
A cold country between Russia and China isn't exactly the kind of place you'd expect to find someone who grew up in Waipahu.
But Buangan is used to adjusting to new places. Growing up in a Filipino-American family with a dad in the Navy, he caught the travel bug early, and eventually joined the Foreign Service, serving assignments around the globe including West Africa, Paris, Jerusalem, and Beijing.
But after years of hard work, his career paid off. President Joe Biden nominated him last year to become the U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia. After being confirmed by the Senate, he moved to Mongolia last October.
It's a time of a lot of tension in the Indo-Pacific region. Buangan was back in Hawaii for a conference at the same time the Pentagon reported a Russian spy vessel was in waters off Hawaii.
Buangan says part of his role is supporting democracies like Mongolia. "Particularly when we're engaging not just our allies and partners but our adversaries, our competitors, it gives you a better appreciation for why we all have to be engaged and involved in the world," he says.
It's the same advice he gives for others from Hawaii who might want to follow in his footsteps - to think beyond the islands.
"Be aware that this world is big, and it's certainly an opportunity to travel and to learn about new things," he says.
But still, he enjoys getting to return to his roots every once in a while. "I've been eating a lot of spam musubi while I'm here," he says.
