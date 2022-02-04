New traffic signals to improve safety on Kalanianaole Highway

HONOLULU (KITV4)- Kahala resident Javier Mendez says he dodges at least one or two cars as he walks almost every day to the Aina Haina Library.
So a new traffic light at the Wa'a Street intersection of the busy six-lane Kalanianaole Highway, he says is a life saver.
"The truth is that they speed up, they don't care -- a lot of them don't even look at where pedestrians or bikers are," he said. "You're pretty much at the mercy of the person who is looking or not looking. So yeah I am very, very glad that this light is finally being placed over here."
The Department of Transportation recently removed two of three underutilized crosswalks on Kalanianaole and after public input, installed new traffic lights for the safety of drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
The signal will be activated on Monday morning. The light also allows motorists to turn left from Wa'a Street onto the highway's eastbound lanes. There's also a pedestrian island refuge for people who don't make it across the highway in time.
"I don't think it's a big problem, we'll wait and see. But I do think that it's something that needs to be managed with the traffic flow," said Kevin Pass, who lives on Mariner's Ridge. "Especially like when everybody's going to get kids from school, like 2:30, 3 o'clock in the afternoon. There's a lot of traffic coming down this way."
Area residents say that part of Kalanianaole turns into a drag strip at night, so the new lights should help deter some of that.
