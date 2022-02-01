 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

New Tax Singles Out Electric Vehicle Owners

  • 0

HONOLULU-- Electric vehicle owners may be hit with a new tax if a new bill passes the state senate. The Department of Transportation is proposing a per mile tax that would raise funds for highway repair.

A Tesla driver named Koa told KITV4, "I think its unfair. It discourages people to go to electric vehicles, when we are doing something positive for the environment, having a car which is green instead of burning fossil fuel."

EV owners may face new tax

A new tax proposed in the senate could tax EV owners per mile driven.

The DOT says the per mile tax would replace EV owner's recent registration surcharge. Ed Sniffen of the DOT told the senate it's about equity as there are those who pay fuel tax who can not afford an electric vehicle. 

Tim Earhart says just because he drives an EV, doesn't make him rich, "They should quit seeing us as sources of income, rather than sources of culture which takes care of global warming," he added.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you