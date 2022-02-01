New Tax Singles Out Electric Vehicle Owners

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A new tax proposed in the senate could tax EV owners per mile driven.
HONOLULU-- Electric vehicle owners may be hit with a new tax if a new bill passes the state senate. The Department of Transportation is proposing a per mile tax that would raise funds for highway repair.
A Tesla driver named Koa told KITV4, "I think its unfair. It discourages people to go to electric vehicles, when we are doing something positive for the environment, having a car which is green instead of burning fossil fuel."
The DOT says the per mile tax would replace EV owner's recent registration surcharge. Ed Sniffen of the DOT told the senate it's about equity as there are those who pay fuel tax who can not afford an electric vehicle.
Tim Earhart says just because he drives an EV, doesn't make him rich, "They should quit seeing us as sources of income, rather than sources of culture which takes care of global warming," he added.