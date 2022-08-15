 Skip to main content
New report states local residents buy most Hawaii homes

house

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Grassroot Institute of Hawaii released a report that stated most Hawaii homes are purchased from locals that want to buy a house. Experts say the enemy is not out-of-state buyers but current zoning and housing regulations.

"In a majority of homes, it wouldn’t take a lot to put up a wall to make another bedroom yet getting the permitting done for that and going through hoops for regulations can be very prohibitive. If we can solve little problem like this, we can go a long way to make houses available for our local people," said Dr. Keli'i Akina, CEO of Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

