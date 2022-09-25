New report sees Hawaii crime rates have increased slightly

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu. That's according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.
Yet, when compared to the mainland, Honolulu county's violent crime rate is much lower.
Homicides are up to 15 from 11 in the same period of the first half of the year. There have been 136 rapes recorded in Honolulu County compared to 112 incidents in the first 6 months of last year. And the 428 robberies recorded in Hawaii is up from 360 in 2021.
It's an increase of nearly 20% in the "Major Cities Chiefs Association" report.
What's more, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) says since June, incidents were on the decline throughout the summer.
"If you extend the timeframe to September, homicides are down, rapes are down, robberies are still up and aggravated assaults are still the same," Capt. Parker Bode said.
Comparing Honolulu to Indianapolis, which has a similar population size, that city had 104 homicides compared to Honolulu's 15.
And that's not an outlier. Minneapolis recorded 44 homicides, though it has half the population of Honolulu County. Milwaukee tabulated 109 homicides, though that city has just 2/3 Honolulu County's populations.
Still, Honolulu's 15 homicides requires a serious look, according to Police Commissioner Doug Chin.
"Anytime we see an uptick in crime, that's a reason to be concerned. And without a doubt the police commission is asking questions of the chief and his leadership to see what the department is doing to keep violent crimes at a minimum," Chin said. "Having said [that], without question Hawaii historically has had very low violent crime rate in comparison to other cities in the US."
Like any big American city, HPD warns to stay vigilant.
"We can see that the chief and his leadership team are really trying to come up with different strategies to be able to focus on areas where there appear to be reports of an uptick of crime happening in certain neighborhoods, and trying to focus more of their staffing in that area. So hopefully that will yield a good result," Chin told KITV4.