New proposal to raise the penalties for catalytic converter thieves

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Chances are you may know someone who has had their catalytic converter stolen. It happens much too often and Hawaii lawmakers are trying to do something to curb this growing problem.
There are several bills relating to catalytic converters this legislative session, including Senate Bill 2279, which was introduced and signed by 20 out of 25 senators. It is scheduled for a public hearing on Tuesday morning.
This topic has been brought up before but many lawmakers are hopeful it will pass this time around.
Tim Nguyen owns A+ Mufflers & Brakes in Kakaako. He said he gets three or four calls a day from victims of catalytic converter thefts.
"I keep a whole bunch in stock because there's so many thefts going on," Nguyen said.
The Honolulu Police Department said on Oahu last year, 2,274 catalytic converters were stolen and 166 others were almost stolen.
So far in 2022, there have been 168 catalytic converter thefts and 12 attempted thefts.
"They provide their own jack, own tools and steal right out of your own driveway," Nguyen said. "They have it done, cut, unbolted in under two minutes."
Catalytic converters are designed to reduce the harmful emissions, At hundreds or even thousands of dollars a piece, they aren't cheap. Some vehicles have more than one catalytic converter.
"You have to put an end to this because it's costing people so much money," Nguyen said.
Senators introduced a bill that aims to raise the penalty for a catalytic converter theft from a petty misdemeanor to a Class C felony, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
"I will tell you that there were at least six different catalytic converter bills introduced this year, this session. The reason we selected the one we did is because it has the most signatures," said Sen. Roz Baker, (D) South and West Maui.
The bill would also make it harder for thieves to sell the stolen parts to recyclers.
The owner of a catalytic converter recycler in Hawaii, who did not want to be identified, told KITV4 that the part of the bill that targets scrap dealers is not needed. He said catalytic converters are in the same category as scrap auto parts so they already keep records, but he agreed there needs to be stiffer penalties for thieves.
In the meantime, there are options to keep your vehicle safe.
Nguyen created a steel screen cover to protect your catalytic converter, which he welds to the exhaust. He charges $300 for parts and labor to install the protective screen.
Other things you might want to do include -- park near a security camera so you can provide that evidence to police, and paint or put an identifiable marking on your catalytic converter since most of them do not have unique serial numbers.
Tuesday's hearing on Senate Bill 2279 is set for 9:30 a.m. before the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection.