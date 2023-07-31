New principal to take over Kaua'i middle school beset with bullying

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
KAUA'I, Hawaii (KITV-4) -- A Kaua'i middle school will get new leadership amid mounting complaints over a lack of administrative action to address and prevent bullying on campus.
Kaua'i Complex Area Superintendent Daniel Hamada announced in a letter to staff Monday Ray Carvalho will serve as interim principal of Waimea Canyon Middle School this year.
"Mr. Carvalho brings years of leadership experience at the elementary and high school levels," the announcement read.
"He (Carvalho) has helped Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School make positive gains with school curriculum and put programs in solid place."
Hamada also thanked Waimea Canyon's outgoing principal, Melissa Speetjens, for her years of service at the school.
The complex area superintendent said he will "look forward to her (Speetjen) future success as she takes on a new position within the East Complex Schools."
Criticism from the school community has been building for years, claiming school leadership has not done enough to prevent bullying.
"I myself am an education and I would not want to have to work in that type of environment, and our students are just, they're suffering, they're suffering," parent U'i Corr-Yorkman said.
Waimea Canyon 8th grader Calli Gambito joined Corr-Yorkman and dozens of others in a rally at the campus Monday morning.
"There's a lot of bullying and mostly just bullying that I went through in 6th grade. It wasn't fun to be honest," Gambito recalled.
"I do want everything to be better. I want the people to open their eyes and realize that this is not okay, and that they need to change things they're doing and how they're trying to help, because the help that they're giving is not the help that we need."
Carvalho is set to start his new role on Tuesday.
A Change.org petition started in July 2023 garnered over 1,500 signatures calling for change at the school.