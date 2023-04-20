New nonprofit Housing Hawai'i's Future geared towards building more housing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a new nonprofit in Hawaii geared towards building more housing. It's called Housing Hawaii's Future (HHF), and the young locals who started it say they want to create opportunities for the next generation by ending the workforce housing shortage.
KITV4 is the first media to talk to its founder about the group's mission and vision.
Mililani resident Malulani Paiste has a roof over her head now, but when she was younger, she experienced homelessness firsthand when visiting her mother.
"My mom and I would stay in motels when she could save the money. That was my way of seeing her, growing up. That was in middle and high school," Paiste recalled.
That's why the University of Hawaii at Manoa bioengineering major joined a new cause called the Stay Movement Pledge, spearheaded by HHF.
"We've all watched people we love leave Hawaii. As a father of four, I hope every day my children can afford to stay," Executive Director Sterling Higa said.
The millennial cofounder said he was tired of hearing friends move away, telling him, "'Well, I'm never going to be able to afford a home here. How can I afford a million-dollar home?'"
Paiste sees how hard it is.
"I have three jobs. A lot of my friends have multiple jobs and we're full-time students. And I live at home," she shared.
One of many ideas Higa has is to build more of what's called "middle housing."
"In Hawaii we tend to build single-family homes and skyscrapers. There's a lot of room between those two extremes. There's duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes," he explained.
So back to that pledge. Housing Hawaii's Future so far has 1,600 signatures.
"We're trying to rally 5,000 people in support of solutions. It's a pledge to stay active and informed," Higa added.
All ages are welcome.
"If we have thousands of people standing up saying, 'Here are solutions that work. We demand action. We're ready to stand up.' then we'd get the change we need," he said.
"Sustainability is being able to keep your children and grandchildren here," Paiste added.
They're laying the foundation today, to help the children of tomorrow.