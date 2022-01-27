New LGBTQ+ advocacy group on Oahu hopes to raise awareness on North, East shores.

KAHUKU, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) -- A new nonprofit group formed on Oʻahu to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. It's called The North Shore Ko'olau Diversity Collective, and its founders say they started it because they feel there's a lot of homophobia on the North and East sides of the island.
Some say the beauty of Oahu's North Shore is marred by a pervasive attitude of discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. "Just the climate in general. It can be nonverbal rolling of eyes at people who identify as men but are women, and it's a general feeling of unsafety," says Liz Rago. The Kahuku resident is an LGBTQ+ ally who says most of the hate she sees is online.
"Hostility on social media. I think it scares people. It silences people," she says, which is why she, along with Hao Le, a self-identified queer woman, co-founded the North Shore Ko'olau Diversity Collective with five other people.
Le notes, "There's so many resources and support in town, but if you go to the North Shore, Kahuku, Laie, and other rural areas, no one talks about this."
Le shares her experience of living and going to school for four years in Laie. "You constantly have to be afraid to be out, to live authentically exactly who you are. You have to hide to not get discriminated or harassed."
The group says it wants to raise the question: Why has it been okay to discriminate this way? And how can the community as a whole evolve?
"[We want] to help normalize the existence of the LGBT people, especially in the rural, religious areas," she adds.
The group is currently seeking allies (people or businesses) and plans to hold in-person events when the pandemic allows. More at: